Rahul Vaidya calls Disha Parmar his 'Madhubala' as she performs; Latter says 'Madhubala is missing Dev Anand'

As Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot is on, Rahul Vaidya has been busy in Cape Town and is missing his ladylove Disha Parmar. His recent banter with her on social media is proof of it.

Among the cutest couples who have been the talk of the town over the past few months, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar always manage to light up the internet with their PDA. And the recent example of it was seen when Disha went ahead and performed on a classic song of Madhubala from Kala Pani and Rahul could not stop gushing over her all the way from Cape Town. Disha shared a fun video of lip syncing to Madhubala and Dev Anand's song and well, what followed next left Rahul and Disha's fans in awe.

Taking to her Instagram reels, Disha shared a video in which she is seen acting out on 'Acha Ji Main Haari' song from Kala Pani as Madhubala. She is seen nailing her performance and paying an ode to her favourite star Madhubala with the video. However, seeing the video, Rahul could not help but shower his ladylove with praise. He left a cute comment on the video as he went on to write, "Haaayyyee meri Madhubala," with heart emojis. Seeing the comment, Disha also expressed how much she was missing him in a filmy way. She wrote, "@rahulvaidyarakv Madhubala is missing her Dev Anand."

Take a look:

Sharing the video, Disha had captioned it as, "Making a reel on #madhubala ‘s song was the best thing that happened today! Forever a Fan!" The cute banter between Rahul and Disha proved how much the two were missing each other while the former was away in Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot.

Meanwhile, recently, Rahul also shared throwback photos with Disha where he was seen planting a sweet kiss on his ladylove's cheek. The cute photos sent their fans into a frenzy. Currently, Rahul is competing with other contestants like Abhinav Shukla, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Singh, Varun Sood, Nikki Tamboli, , Aastha Gill, Anushka Sen, Maheck Chahal and others in Cape Town for KKK 11.

Also Read|Rahul Vaidya gives sweet kiss to Disha Parmar in UNSEEN throwback pics as he 'misses' her amid KKK 11 shoot

Credits :Disha Parmar Instagram

Share your comment ×