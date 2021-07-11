Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar get a hand clay impression as wedding gift; SEE PHOTOS

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are getting married on July 16 in an intimate ceremony. Only close friends and family members are invited owing to the current pandemic situation.

Television's most loved couple Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, who will tie the knot in a private wedding ceremony on July 16, 2021, have got a beautiful hand clay impression to celebrate their togetherness. They got their hand impressions cast from Bhavna Jasra. She has shared pictures in her latest Instagram post. To note, couple hand casting is one of the most popular trends among newlyweds. Many celebrities including and also did the same for their wedding.

The caption read as, “Bhavna Jasra was yet again chosen to cast a beautiful memory for @rahulvaidyarkv & @dishaparmar who are all set to tie the knot on the 16th of July by their bestie Gaurav. There really can’t be a better gift than them holding each other’s hands to seal a promise of togetherness for life ! We wish the couple happiness forever.” In the pictures, the actress is seen wearing a beige colour dress and is looking very beautiful. The Bride-to-be's face is glowing and the singer is clad in a black tee and jeans.

Hashtag dishulkishaadi is trending ever since they had announced their wedding. The couple has also shared the invitation card on their social handles.

Bhavna is very famous for casting hand and feet impressions. She has cast impressions of several Indian celebrity couples in the past too. Coming back to their wedding, the preparation is going on in full swing. Recently, the couple was also spotted when they stepped out for a lunch date.

Credits :Bhavna Jasra Instagram

