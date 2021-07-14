Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar: From posting mushy pictures to giving cute nicknames, they are everything we love

As we are heading closer to the ‘Dishul’ wedding, here’s giving you an insight into their social media posts which prove that they are madly in love with each other.

Rahul Vaidya took his fans by surprise when he proposed to his ladylove on National TV. Even though he was in the Bigg Boss 14 house, he made sure to make Disha Parmar’s birthday extra special by proposing to her for marriage. Don’t we all remember that episode? Well, who would possibly say no to a proposal like that? So here they are finally tying the knot on July 16, and we cannot be more than happy. So today, we thought of giving you an insight into their social media world and tell you that Rahul and Disha are just like any other couple who are into PDA’s and mushy love on the gram.

Here are a few times Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar proved that they are madly in love with each other by expressing their love on social media.

1) Giving cute nicknames to each other

It is nothing new that couples tend to give cute nicknames to each other when in a relationship. But, how many of you actually call your partner with those names in their comments section on Instagram? Well, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya never fail to flatter each other with such cute names, and obviously, you should take notes from that. From Disha calling Rahul her Sunshine to Rahul calling her cutie queen, here are a couple of pictures and comments which prove their love for cute nicknames.

2) Constant ‘Miss You’ posts

Missing your partner is very common when you are away from them for a long time. Well, considering the fact that both Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar belong to the glamour world, they are bound to stay away from each other for work commitments. But, they make sure that the other one does not feel lonely and feels special even when they are away by their ‘Miss You’ posts. In fact, in one of Disha’s ‘miss you’ posts when Rahul was shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, he even agreed to exit the show and come back for her. Now that is what we call true love!

3) Mushy pictures

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are always on top of their kissing game. Before you draw any further conclusions, let us tell you that these two never shy away from posting pictures of them kissing each other. From a perfect forehead kiss to a cute peck on the cheeks, their accounts are filled with it all.

We just cannot wait to see Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya become man and wife. The countdown has begun!

