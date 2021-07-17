Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar Reception VIDEOS: Aly, Jasmin twin in blue, KKK 11's Shweta Tiwari & more reunite

Last night, after getting hitched, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar turned hosts for a reception party where Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants as well Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni were also present. Here are all the inside photos and videos.

It was an eventful week for Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar as the couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding with close family and friends. On July 16, 2021, Disha and Rahul became man and wife and photos from their wedding give us a glimpse of their dreamy affair. Post the wedding during the day, Disha and Rahul turned hosts for a wedding reception where all close friends including Aly Goni and his ladylove Jasmin Bhasin, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh, and others partied away.

Photos and videos from the reception started coming in late at night as Aly and Jasmin joined the newlyweds for a fun evening. Aly and Jasmin were seen twinning in hues of blue for Rahul and Disha's reception. The photos and videos showcase how they posed with each other and danced the night away to Mika Singh's music. On the other hand, KKK 11 contestants, who were close friends with Rahul also joined in to party the night away. Shweta Tiwari stunned in a blue saree with Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen and others. Vishal Aditya Singh, Arjun Bijlani were also seen joining Shweta, Sana and Anushka in the videos.

All in all, it turned out to be quite a fun night for Rahul and Disha as their close family and friends came to celebrate their union. Arjun Bijlani, Aly Goni also took to their respective social media handles to share videos of Rahul and Disha'a first dance video on stage. In the video, Rahul and Disha danced to Rustom's song Dekha Hazaro Dafaa. On the other hand, videos of the two cutting an all-white multi-tiered cake also surfaced on social media.

Take a look at the inside photos and videos:

For the reception, Disha opted for a shimmery silver saree while Rahul was seen decked up in a white and black suit. The couple posed for picture perfect photos before they joined their reception party for a night filled with dance, glitz and glamour. On Friday, Disha and Rahul tied the knot at a posh hotel in the city. Prior to the wedding, photos from their haldi and mehndi ceremony had set the internet on fire. Their relationship came into the limelight when during Bigg Boss 14, Rahul confessed his feelings for Disha on national television. Post the show got over, Disha and Rahul were inseparable.

