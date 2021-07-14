Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar’s wedding: Here’s how Jasmin Bhasin is preparing for the couple’s D Day

Jasmin Bhasin was recently papped in Mumbai and was asked about Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya’s wedding prep. Talking to the paparazzi, she shared details of her wedding attire.

The countdown has already begun for the Dishul wedding. Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are all set to tie the knot on July 16. Along with the couple, all their friends from the TV fraternity and their close ones are excited to attend the function. Rahul’s Bigg Boss 14 housemates Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni will be attending the wedding too. Well, recently, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress was spotted by paparazzi in Mumbai and was asked about the Dishul wedding.

When she was spotted, the paps did not waste a minute and asked her the most important question of the current time that how is she prepping for Rahul and Disha’s wedding? Jasmin Bhasin instantly replied by saying that she is looking forward to the occasion and is planning on what to wear for the wedding. The pretty actress, as always, interacted nicely with the paps and answered all their questions.

Jasmin Bhasin revealed that she has to go for trials and see what she will wear to the wedding. The actress also mentioned that she could not rehearse for her performance during pre-wedding ceremonies like Sangeet and Mehendi functions since she is busy shooting. However, Jasmin did reveal that she will be visiting places to select her outfit for the occasion. She told the paparazzi that she wishes to look pretty for Rahul’s wedding.

Well, apart from this, the paps also asked her about her wedding plans with Aly Goni. The question came after Rakhi Sawant expressed her desire to see the two getting married. To this, Jasmin replied that first, Rakhi should get married.

