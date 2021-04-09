Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar share first look of their song; Leave fans wandering about their hush hush wedding

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar left everyone surprised as they shared a pic of themselves dressed as bride and groom on social media.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have been the talk of the town ever since the renowned singer had confessed his feelings on national television during his stint on Bigg Boss 14. The lovebirds, who always claimed to be BFFs, had admitted being in love with each other on the show and ever since then, they have been dishing out major couple goals. In fact, post Rahul's stint on the popular reality show, the couple was often seen stepping out together and there have been frequent rumours about the wedding as well.

Amid the speculations, Rahul and Disha took the internet by a storm as they shared pics of themselves dressed as bride and groom respectively. Apparently, this happens to be their look from their upcoming song. In the pic, the handsome singer in cream and pink coloured sherwani while Disha opted for a pink coloured lehenga and had completed her look with bridal jewellery and red chooda. The pic soon went viral and there were reports about the couple tying the knot in hush hush wedding. In fact, Rahul also captioned the image as, “#newbeginnings #madhanya.” Soon fans were seen showering love on the couple and were wondering if they had tied the knot. However, congratulations were in order for Rahul and Disha as they shared the same pic on their respective Instagram handles.

Take a look at Rahul Vaidya’s post:

To note, this will be Rahul and Disha’s first project after they got into a relationship. Talking about their wedding, Rahul had told TOI that the wedding is definitely on the cards, but COVID 19’s second wave came as a hurdle. The couple is likely to make the announcement soon.

