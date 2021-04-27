Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar share plans for their wedding: It's going to be an intimate affair, not a grand sh

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have become the most talked-about couple these days owing to the wedding speculations. The couple recently shared their view of an ideal wedding for them along with the guest list.

After the release of the magnificent music video of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, named Madhanya, the fans of the duo have become eager for their wedding. The couple took wedding vows in the music video and they looked dreamy, due to which their fans are waiting for their real-life wedding. Rahul Vaidya had proposed to his lady love Disha Parmar in front of the whole country, inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Disha had accepted her proposal by coming inside the house and saying yes to him. Their families had also confirmed the news and had started preparations for their grand day. Although the details of the wedding date are not out yet, they recently talked about their choice of wedding.

The couple revealed in an interview their desire for a small ceremony for their wedding. They said they would have only a limited number of guests and talking about their guest list, they will invite their friends from Bigg Boss 14. Disha said in an interview with SpotboyE that she prefers a small intimate wedding and not a big grand show. At the wedding, you can easily interact with the guests and only people who are close to you will be a part of the wedding. She added that only a few people have spoken to you in the last few months and they will be calling only those people for the wedding. Regarding the people they have talked to in the past year will be invited to the reception. Rahul added that his Bigg Boss friends will be part of the wedding.

Disha was recently asked about the wedding date by another Bigg Boss contestant Devoleena Bhattacharji, to which she laughed and replied that for time being she can see the wedding in the music video. The music video is sung by Rahul and Asees Kaur and gaining immense appreciation.

Credits :HIndustan Times

