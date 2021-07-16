Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar Wedding: Divyanka Tripathi sends love to KKK 11 co contestant as he ties the knot

Taking to her Instagram handle, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared unseen photos with Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 co-contestant Rahul Vaidya and sent him good wishes for his wedding to Disha Parmar.

Finally, the day arrived when the lovebirds Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar tied the knot in presence of their loved ones and friends in Mumbai and photos from the same are going viral on the internet now. Amid this, Dahiya has taken to social media to share a heartfelt wish for her Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 co-contestant Rahul Vaidya and his newlywed bride Disha. Divyanka and Rahul shared a great rapport during the KKK 11 shoot and hence, Divyanka penned a note for him and his ladylove.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Divyanka shared lovely photos with Rahul from the Cape Town shoot and sent him and Disha good wishes for their married life. The actress could not attend the wedding as she and Vivbek Dahiya were out of town. Sharing old photos with Rahul from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot, Divyanka wished the newlywed. She wrote, "Hum bohot khush hain...kyunki...AAJ KISI KI SHAADI HAI!!If I was in Mumbai...mujhe is mubaraq shaadi mein aane se koi nahi rok sakta tha! God bless you Rahul and Disha!@rahulvaidyarkv @dishaparmar."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, photos and videos from Rahul and Disha's wedding are all over the internet and fans, friends and loved ones are sending them lots of love. It was a few days ago that Rahul and Disha announced that they are getting married. Rahul returned from Cape Town after shooting Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and was inseparable from Disha. Now, their first photos as man and wife have taken the internet by storm. Over the past few days, photos from their Mehendi ceremony and haldi ceremony also have gone viral on social media. Wishes have been pouring in from their fandom and 'Dishul Wedding' is trending on social media.

