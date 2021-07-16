Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar Wedding: Here's the first look of the groom to other moments of the D-day

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar tied the knot today. The preparations were going on in full swing on both sides. Their wedding function photos are already trending on social media. Right from their Mehendi function to the actress' chooda ceremony, everything is going viral. Fans are eagerly waiting for the first look of the couple. They opted for an intimate ceremony in the presence of family members and close friends. Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are expected to attend the wedding.

Fan pages are sharing their pictures on Instagram. Groom and bride's first look picture is out. In the video, Rahul is seen getting ready. He is clad in cream colour sherwani and is also wearing a turban. Disha is also seen getting ready. Her makeup video shows that she is looking breathtaking. The singer had proposed to the actress when he was inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. The couple has been making headlines since then.

“With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July,” Vaidya and Parmar’s wedding invite read.