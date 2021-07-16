Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar Wedding: Singer pays heavy price after his friend betrays him; WATCH

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar came out after their wedding and posed for the photographers. The couple even interacted with them.

Rahul Vaidya has finally got hitched today. The couple opted for a low-key wedding but still, their wedding was straight out of a dream. Right from their pre-wedding functions to their marriage, the couple was trending. The singer also made it more special as he went down on his knees and then proposed to her again. After their wedding, the couple came out and posed for the shutterbugs. They even interacted and thanked everyone. However, during the interaction, the singer shares how his friend betrayed him.

However, the media asked him if his shoes were stolen and Rahul said yes. The singer said that his friend betrayed him. "Aly ne meri mojari ekdam chupa ke rakha tha aur uske paas surakshit rakha tha. Mera ek bhai hai Sunny. Usne ne Aly ko bola mojari mujhe dedo aur iski (Disha) dost ko bech diya. Toh, mereko ek bohot bada fatka laga hai (I have suffered a loss) and I have paid a very heavy price for it.” This incident left everyone in splits and the bride was also seen laughing.

Disha also said that she feels lucky to be his wife. Both were looking very beautiful. The actress was wearing a red lehenga and the groom wore cream colour sherwani.

On the work front, the actress has been missing from the screen for a long time. The singer will be next seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The show starts tomorrow.

