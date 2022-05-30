Rahul Vaidya expresses shock and disbelief over the sudden demise of Sidhu Moose Wala; VIDEO

It is heartbreaking news for the whole country and especially the well-wishers of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. The untimely demise of the young lad on Sunday evening has left everyone shocked. He was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the Jawaharke village of Mansa district on Sunday, May 29. As the news came to light, numerous celebrities have been sharing posts on social media and sending prayers and strength to his family. Popular singer Rahul Vaidya spoke about the unfortunate incident when he was papped recently in the city.

Rahul Vaidya shared that he is deeply shocked by the heartbreaking news of Sidhu Moosewala’s brutal death. He added that he is still in disbelief over the news. He said, “The news was so bad I am still in disbelief. I have no words. May his soul rest in peace. I have seen some pictures of his mother and I don’t know what to say. I feel it's high time such incidents should not happen in our country. Rest in Peace Sidhu Moosewala.”

Numerous other celebs including Bharti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Kapil Sharma and others paid tribute to the late singer.

Sidhu Moosewala was an Indian singer, rapper, actor and politician associated with Punjabi music and Punjabi cinema. He started his career as a songwriter for the song "License" by Ninja, and began his singing career on a duet song titled "G Wagon". His super hit albums include PBX 1 (2018), Snitches Get Stitches (2020) and Moosetape (2021). Moose Wala was a member of the Indian National Congress and unsuccessfully contested the 2022 Punjab Legislative Assembly election from Mansa.