Rahul Vaidya on feeling ‘jittery’ ahead of wedding with Disha Parmar: Finalising everything at last moment

Rahul Vaidya spoke about being nervous in anticipation of the big day and last-minute wedding preparations. Read further to know more.

Rahul Vaidya is getting married to his girlfriend Disha Parmar on 16 July. The couple will be tying the knot in Mumbai. The singer and reality show star Rahul has been waiting for this day for quite some time now and he is less than a week away from being married to Disha. In a recent chat with ETimes, Rahul spoke about how he is feeling nervous and jittery while anticipating the big day. He also mentioned the last-minute arrangements being made and conducting family functions. He spoke about Disha having a pre-marriage function at his sister’s house and the family having a blast.

Rahul Vaidya said, “I am very excited because the D-day is coming very soon. I had never imagined that things would happen so soon.” Speaking about the wedding preparations, he said, “Dance practice is currently on and my friends and family are rehearsing for the wedding. We are having a good time. I am in the midst of finalising the decor and wedding trousseau. We are finalising everything at the last moment because we don’t have much time. The most important thing that I’ve done is sending out the invitations. It’s just 8 days for the wedding and I’ve not been able to send invitations to people.”

Speaking about the pre-wedding function at his sister’s house with Disha, Rahul mentioned that everybody had a blast. “My mom is very excited. On the 7th we had a function at my sister’s house. In Maharashtrians, we had a function called Kelwan where a sister calls his brother and sister-in-law to her house so we had that function. It was so much fun, I felt so good. Disha’s family was also there with all of us and it was so good."

