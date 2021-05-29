Rahul Vaidya gives sweet kiss to Disha Parmar in UNSEEN throwback pics as he 'misses' her amid KKK 11 shoot

All the way from Cape Town, Rahul Vaidya has gone ahead to declare how much he misses his ladylove Disha Parmar in a recent post. Disha was also quick to respond to Rahul's adorable post for her.

Among the popular stars who are currently in Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot, Rahul Vaidya has been quite active on social media. The former Bigg Boss 14 contestant has been sharing photos from the shoot as updates for his fans. Amid this, he has also been missing his ladylove Disha Parmar and from time to time, he expresses how much he wants to see her via his social media posts. Recently, Rahul shared cute photos with Disha and expressed how much he 'misses' her.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rahul shared two photos in which he and Disha could be seen posing in front of a picturesque background as they enjoyed a romantic moment together. In the first picture, Rahul is seen planting a sweet kiss on Disha's cheek while in the other one, the two could be seen posing away with a smile. Cherishing the sweet old moments, Rahul expressed in his caption how much he was missing Disha while he shot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He wrote, "Miss U @dishaparmar."

Meanwhile, Rahul has been keeping in touch with Disha over video calls and recently, he even took fans inside one of them. In the same, Rahul was seen teasing Disha and their cute banter left netizens gushing. Not just this, when Rahul was leaving for Cape Town's shoot, Disha came to drop him off at the airport. Their cute moments at the airport were caught in the frame and fans loved every bit of it. Currently, apart from Rahul, other contestants on KKK 11 including Vishal Aditya Singh, , Sana Makbal, , Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Nikki Tamboli, Mahek Chahal and others.

