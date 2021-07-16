Rahul Vaidya going down on his knees to propose Disha Parmar at the ‘mandap’ proves he is madly in love

Rahul Vaidya goes down on his knees to propose to Disha Parmar on the mandap while they exchange rings, and this is winning hearts.

Finally, the day has arrived when Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar will tie the knot. Everyone, including their family, close friends, and fans, eagerly awaited this day, and the excitement is evident on each of their faces. Rahul’s Bigg Boss 14 housemate Aly Goni is present at the wedding, and he also belongs to the groom’s squad. He has been active on the social media account and giving every single update from the Dishul wedding. Well, in one of his stories, we can see Rahul Vaidya going down on his knees and proposing to his ladylove Disha yet again during the ring ceremony.

We have all always seen the romantic side of the singer. Rahul has never shied away from walking that extra mile in expressing his love for Disha Parmar. The groom is beaming with joy in the pictures & videos from the wedding ceremonies that have been doing the rounds. But this one where he is going down on his knees in front of his bride Disha is winning hearts. Even the bride was pleasantly surprised looking at this sudden gesture, and obviously, we could hear a lot of hooting in the background.

Check it out:

Disha Parmar looked gorgeous in her Bridal lehenga, and we bet even Rahul Vaidya would not have been able to take his off her.

In other stories, we could see Aly Goni holding Rahul’s shoes and saying that he would not let the bride’s team steal them. We hope he is successful in doing so.

How many hearts for this lovely couple?

