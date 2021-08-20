Rahul Vaidya has THIS reaction to wife Disha Parmar's new promo of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

Ever since the promo of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has been released, fans have been eagerly waiting to know the premiere date. However, to add more to their excitement level, the makers have released a new promo for the show. It features Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta in the lead roles. The new promo is trending on social media. Right fans to celebrities all are appreciating the lead actors. But there is a special appreciation post for Disha Parmar.

Rahul Vaidya took to his official Instagram stories and shared the promo. He writes, “This is just sooo good.” When the first promo was out, he had dedicated a song to his wife at midnight. Both were seen enjoying the moment. To note, the show will start on August 30. The new promo video opens with Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta standing on the balcony and looking at the rain. The lead actress complains about the rain, but Nakuul tells her about all the good things that rain brings along with it.

In the end, they share a hot plate of pakodas together. Sharing the promo, Sony TV captioned it as, “Kisi ke saath naa pasand mausam bhi achha lagne lagta hai... Dekhiye #BadeAchheLagteHain, 30th August se Mon-Fri raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par (sic)!”

See the screenshot here:

In the first season, Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor were seen as lead actors in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai. The show ran from 2011 to 2014. The romantic family drama revolved around business tycoon Ram and Priya. They accidentally discover love after getting married. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain also starred Sumona Chakravarti, Samir Kochhar, Chahatt Khanna, and Shubhavi Choksey, among others.

