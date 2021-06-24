Rahul Vaidya on his friendship with Abhinav Shukla: We're not good friends, but we are cordial as colleagues

In a recent interview, Rahul Vaidya has opened up about his equation with Abhinav Shukla now that they are a part of the adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Former Bigg Boss 14 contestants Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla are now a part of the eleventh season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. During their time in the BB house, the two were seen occasionally getting into fights. Now, in a recent interview with the Times of India, Rahul has opened up about his equation with Abhinav now that they are a part of the adventure based reality show. In a chat with the outlet, Rahul explained how different the two reality shows are.

Rahul explained that the reason for their fights was due to the Bigg Boss show’s format. The singer added that the ‘turn of events and situations’ inside the BB house led to the fights. On the other hand, Khatron Ke Khiladi focuses on the individual’s capacity and performance. He said that on the stunt based show, the two have been cordial with each other. “But today we exchange customary greetings. I won’t say that we are good friends, but we are cordial as colleagues,” he added.

Amid the chat, Rahul also talked about the relationship he shares with other contestants on the show. He added that he is neither close nor hostile with anyone he works with. The singer explained that all the spots in his heart are already taken by people and added, “I am very happy with them. There is no place for more. So, the people I was shooting with were my colleagues. They were nice. I had a great time working with them.”

Credits :the times of india

