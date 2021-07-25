Rahul Vaidya kisses wife Disha Parmar at Arjun Bijlani’s hangout party; SEE PIC

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar recently got married, and their marriage was not less than any dream. The couple was trending on social media and till now, marriage function pictures are going viral. Both were looking very beautiful as bride and groom. The actress was seen wearing a red colour lehenga and opted for fresh peachy makeup. Her mangalsutra was also in the news. The singer also complimented his wife and wore an off-white sherwani with golden embroidery on it.

It has been now one week since their marriage and they had celebrated also by cutting a chocolate cake. Recently, the couple was spotted at Arjun Bijalni’s house. He organised a hangout party and also shared pictures on his Instagram stories. What caught our attention was Rahul Vaidya getting cozy with his wife. He planted a kiss on her cheeks while she blushed. In the picture, Disha was seen flaunting her red chooda and was looking ravishing in a white T-shirt.

Arjun and singer are currently seen in the reality show Khatron ke Khiladi 11. Both are contestants in the show. It is being aired on Colors and has also received a positive response from the audience.

Take a look at the picture here:

Arjun also attended Rahul and Disha's post-wedding festivities with others including Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh, and others. To note, the couple has not announced their honeymoon details till now. They are currently enjoying their new phase of life and sharing loads of pictures on Instagram handles.

