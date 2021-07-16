Rahul Vaidya makes Disha Parmar blush hard as he kisses her in FIRST Photos as Mr & Mrs

Here’s presenting the first photos of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar as Mr and Mrs. Check it out.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have finally tied the knot. They are now man and wife, and we are sure fans cannot be more than happy to see the newly married couple. We have already taken you along with each and every cute little moment from the Dishul wedding. But now it is time for us to show you the first glimpse of Mr and Mrs Vaidya. The couple beamed with joy, and it was evident from their pictures that it is indeed one of the happiest days of their lives.



Rahul Vaidya never shies away from expressing his love in front of everyone. Be it giving his bride a flying kiss as she walked down the aisle to getting on his knees to propose to her at the mandap. Rahul is exactly what every girl dreams of having in her man. Well, Mr Vaidya did it yet again. When the newlywed couple appeared in front of the media for the first time post-wedding, the singer made Disha blush hard. He took her hands and kissed her on her hands in front of everyone. Awww! Isn’t this cute?

Here are the photos:



Well, we do not blame Rahul Vaidya for not being able to keep his eyes off Disha Parmar. She indeed looked gorgeous.

The two were glowing with happiness and greeted the paps. With garlands around their neck, Disha and Rahul looked perfect as Mr and Mrs Vaidya. Agree or agree?

ALSO READ: Inside Videos: From baarat to pheras, THIS is how Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar got hitched

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×