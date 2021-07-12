Rahul Vaidya opens up on Indian Idol 12 controversy: ‘I don't think it should be taken so seriously’

Ahead of his wedding, Rahul Vaidya shares his views on the Indian Idol 12 row and asks people not to make a fuss as everything is done for entertainment.

Rahul Vaidya has been making headlines ever since his stint in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Although the singer could not bag the title of the winner, he became a household name. He jumped from one reality show to another (Khatron Ke Khiladi 11) and remained in the limelight. Also, the star is all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Disha Parmar, in the coming few days. But ahead of his wedding, the former Indian Idol contestant has opened up about the controversies around Indian Idol 12.

We all know that the singing reality show has been grabbing all eyeballs ever since they aired a Kishore Kumar special episode. Recently, the judges of Indian Idol 12 were accused of fudging their judgement. Many celebs have spoken about this, including the host Aditya Narayan. But the recent one to open up about the same is Rahul Vaidya. In an interaction with Times Of India, the singer said that there is no big deal in it and people should not create a fuss as everything is done for entertainment.

Rahul Vaidya said, "I am not aware about what the controversies have been regarding Indian Idol 12. I really don't know what really happens now on the show. I had read somewhere that one of the guests had commented that he was asked to praise the contestants. I feel all the singers on the show are good singers. There's no denying their talent. Eventually, what happens at the end of the day the show is made from an entertainment point of view. The show is made to make people hear the singers, but it also has an entertainment quotient attached to it."

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant further continued, "If any guest judge was asked to praise a contestant and not criticise what is the big deal in that. I don't know why people are making such a big fuss about it. I also heard there was some romantic angle going on in the show; it was done for fun. He was not told to marry the contestant at gunpoint. Why such a big deal, the show has been running for the last 6-7 months, and this is done just for entertainment. The show will soon come to an end, and the next season will begin, and there will be new contestants, and the story will move forward. I don't think it should be taken so seriously," he said.

