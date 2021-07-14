Rahul Vaidya postpones honeymoon plans with Disha Parmar amidst pandemic, says ‘we are not rushing into it’

Singer Rahul Vaidya is all set to tie the knot with girlfriend Disha Parmar on Friday, July 16. However, when asked about their honeymoon, the soon-to-be-married couple, haven’t come to a decision yet. Read on to know more about Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s honeymoon plans.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Rahul Vaidya is all set to tie the knot with girlfriend Disha Parmar on Friday, July 16. However, it appears that the soon-to-be-married couple isn’t planning to go on a honeymoon right after their wedding. Keeping the ongoing pandemic in mind, both Rahul and Disha have decided to push their honeymoon ahead but the lovebirds may plan an extravagant trip once flights become operational.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rahul Vaidya joked about going to Lonavala given the travel restrictions imposed in the country. Owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Rahul and Disha plan not to rush to come up with a place for their romantic trip. However, once the flights become operational and both of them get their visa in place, the couple will surely fly away to spend some quality time together away from the limelight of the showbiz world.

As of now, the couple just want to relax and not do anything during the following week of the wedding. Apart from this, Rahul also has some prior work commitments to look after post the wedding. Hence, the couple isn’t rushing to come up with a decision, however, once they do, both Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar plan to go someplace in Europe, including Austria and Switzerland.

The TV couple announced the date of their wedding via social media leaving their fans rejoiced. In the statement shared, the couple articulated "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness."

Credits :Hindustan Times

