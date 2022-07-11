Rahul Vaidya is proud of his friend Nia Sharma, praises her for having a beautiful home; PICS

Nia Sharma is one of the most popular names in the TV world and enjoys a massive fan following owing to her acting skills and style statements. Apart from her voguish pictures, Nia always manages to shine on the screens with her amazing performance. Speaking of her personal life, Nia resides in an amazing apartment in Mumbai, and she has often shared glimpses of her lavish house on her Instagram handle.

Recently Nia's friend, Rahul Vaidya, visited her house and congratulated the actress for owning this beautiful abode. Rahul took to his Instagram and dropped a few pictures with Nia. In these pictures, we can see the duo standing on Nia's beautiful balcony. In the caption, Rahul writes, "Congratulations on your new beautiful warm home Nia! Wish u the best of luck and happiness in the coming years. So proud of you dost". Nia was also quick enough to thank her sweetest friend Rahul. In the comment section of these pictures, Nia wrote, "And it means everything @rahulvaidyarkv ! Sweetest Visit".

On the professional front, Nia got her first big break in the acting industry with the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, in which she played the parallel lead, Manvi Chaudhary. She then worked with Ravi Dubey in Jamai Raja. Nia has also taken part in reality shows such as Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT. Nia starred in numerous music videos such as Do Ghoont, Phoonkh le, and more.

On the other hand, Rahul Vaidya was last seen in the stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which was hosted by Rohit Shetty. Prior to the show, he was the runner-up of the reality show Bigg Boss 14.

