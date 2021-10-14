Rahul Vaidya receives death threats for his new song ‘Garbe Ki Raat’: Reports

Singer Rahul Vaidya, who recently released his new song ‘Garbe Ki Raat’ has reportedly been receiving death threats for mentioning ‘Shri Mogal Maa’ in the song. Former Bigg Boss contestant has been receiving a lot of messages and threat calls asking him to remove the mention of the deity from the song. Reportedly, some even asked the singer to withdraw the entire song from various platforms.

As per a report in ANI, Rahul’s spokesperson confirms, "Yes it true these messages and calls have gone up in number since last night, the messages speak about having Rahul Vaidya killed, beaten and filing FIRs against him to have him arrested and so on. While we would like to maintain that the mention of the deity was done with respect and did not mean to hurt anyone's sentiments. However, understanding the fact that the mention has not gone down too well with a certain section of people, we respect that and are working to get it rectified at our level. We urge everyone who has taken offence to this to allow us a few days as the platform we have released the song on will take at least a few days to adjust the rectification. Rest assured we respect the emotions and sentiments of all those who have raised their concern and are diligently working towards rectifying it."

The ‘Garbe Ki Raat’ song, which was released on October 8 is sung by Rahul and Bhoomi Trivedi. It also features Nia Sharma apart from Rahul Vaidya himself.

