Rahul Vaidya reveals his plans after KKK 11: Want to concentrate on my music

Singer Rahul Vaidya has been doing a lot of TV shows and now wants to take a break. He is planning to spend some days with his family also after the show.

Rahul Vaidya does not need any introduction. The singer, who enjoys a massive fan following, has been keeping himself quite busy since last year. He has been participating in reality show back to back—Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Currently, he is in Cape Town for the shooting of the adventure-based reality show. But now he wants to take a break and do other things. This was revealed by him during an interview with ETimes. He revealed many more things.

In an interview, he revealed his plans after Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He said that he wants to concentrate on his music. “After doing two reality shows back to back, I want to take a break from the television. I want to focus on my music and spend time with my family. Also, I want to go on vacation with my friends,” he added. To note, the Bigg Boss show ended in February. And in April he left for another show.

This was also reported that he is the highest-paid contestant in the show. He is getting Rs 15 lakh for a single episode. He is very popular among the masses and it has increased after the Bigg Boss show.

He has also mentioned his marriage and said that he will be soon revealing the date. The singer and actress Disha Parmar have been dating for a long time. He had proposed to her on national television and even asked for marriage. She even came to drop him at the airport when he was leaving for the show.

Also Read: Rahul Vaidya all set to announce his wedding date with ladylove Disha Parmar

Credits :The Times of India

Share your comment ×