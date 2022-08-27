Rahul Vaidya calls Sonali Phogat’s murder ‘inhuman’; Demands justice for the late politician

Content Warning: This article contains references to drugs and murder.

Sonali Phogat, politician and former Bigg Boss 14 contestant, passed away on Monday following a cardiac arrest in Goa, confirmed police officials. As per the report, Sonali complained of uneasiness to her staff and she was rushed to the hospital. The actress was declared brought dead. The Goa Police on Friday arrested Sudhir Sangwan, the personal assistant of Sonali Phogat, along with Sukhwinder Singh, in connection with the murder case. The untimely demise of Sonali Phogat has come as a shock to her friends and family. Rahul Vaidya who shares a good bond with her on the Bigg Boss show, shared a post as he demanded justice for her.

Rahul Vaidya shared heart-wrenching last pictures of the last Tik Tok star and actress. He wrote in the post, “Sonali ji was drugged & murdered. I hope the ones responsible are punished asap. Cos what has been done to her is INHUMAN !!! May Justice prevail soon! #SonaliPhogat.”

See the post here-

Inspector General of Police Omvir Singh Bishnoi while addressing a press conference on Friday said that Sangwan has confessed to the crime. The police officer shared that after reaching Goa, he and Sukhwinder took Sonali Phogat to Curlie's restaurant in North Goa on the pretext of partying and he (Sangwan) spiked her drinking water and forced Sonali to drink it.

"After drinking the water, she felt uneasy and sick in the restaurant. Later, she was taken by Sangwan and Sukhwinder to the hotel, where they were staying and then to St Antony's hospital, Anjuna where she was declared brought dead," he said.

Numerous celebs including Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Himanshi Khurana, among others mourned the untimely passing away of Sonali Phogat.

