Rahul Vaidya roots for wife Disha Parmar’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: All the best for your new show, kill it

After creating a lot of buzz, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set to go on air. The family drama will feature Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta in the lead and the new cast is grabbing a lot of attention. To note, the show marks the sequel of Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Needless to say, the audience is looking forward to the grand premiere of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Amid this, Rahul Vaidya has rooted for the popular family drama.

Taking to his Instagram story, Rahul shared a pic of a billboard featuring the poster of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 starring Nakuul and Disha. In the caption, the former Bigg Boss 14 contestant shared his excitement to watch his wife Disha on the big screen. He also mentioned that Disha is going to kill it in the show. Rahul captioned the post as, “That’s my star. All the best for your new show. Kill it” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Rahul Vaidya’s post for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2:

To note, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 will mark Disha and Nakuul’s second collaboration. Speaking about the show, the actress had told TOI, “I am very excited because it was such an iconic show and so loved by people and the characters were so beautiful. And it did so well. It was so well received. So I am really looking forward to it. I am very excited and nervous at the same time. There is a bit of pressure but mostly I’m really looking forward for people to see it. While the characters are still Ram & Priya, it’s a fresh take on the era we are in today and the approach to love”.

