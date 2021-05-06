Rahul Vaidya’s fiancé Disha Parmar tries cute ways to stop him from leaving for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11; WATCH

Rahul Vaidya shared an adorable video with Disha Parmar as she is sad that he is leaving for the show KKK 11.

The Bigg Boss 14 runner-up and handsome singer Rahul Vaidya was very famous in the show for his performance and jolly nature. But what made him immensely popular on the show was when he proposed to his girlfriend Disha Parmar. The singer expressed his love for her in front of the whole nation and Disha accepted his love by coming inside the show. The singer has recently confirmed about participating in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He is set to leave for the show soon and it seems Disha is not very happy about it.

In a recent video shared by Rahul Vaidya, the couple is seen walking around in the lobby as Disha is holding one of the straps of his pants. She is walking around the space and dragging her fiancé Rahul along with her. Her expressions are adorable as she does not want to let go of him. He has put the song ‘Chota bachcha jan kar’ sung by Aditya Narayan, in the video. Disha is wearing a black t-shirt and black lounge pants. Rahul is seen wearing a printed t-shirt along with blue jeans and brown shoes. He is also wearing a cap and sunglasses, apart from wearing a mask.

He wrote a caption as he said that she does not want him to do snake stunts. He wrote, “She is saying don't leave me & go for Khatron ke Khiladi to all the snakes”

Rahul Vaidya is one of the contestants of the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He will be leaving soon for Cape Town as the shooting of the show will be done there. Some other contestants of the show are , Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, etc.

