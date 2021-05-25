Rahul Vaidya’s upcoming song ‘Aly’ is for his favourites from Bigg Boss 14; Says ‘Made for people I love’

Rahul Vaidya is going to make his friendship with Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin more special as he is all set to release a song for them.

The reality show Bigg Boss 14 was a memorable journey for all the contestants. Right from making enemies to becoming friends, the show provided all the masala to its viewers. The audience witnessed nasty fights between contestants especially Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya. But there was one relation that stood the test of time. And that is Aly Goni and Rahul’s friendship. Both the stars share a strong bond. The singer is going to release his next song for his dear friends. The song will be out on May 27, 2021.

Sharing the poster of his next song titled Aly, the singer wrote, “A song extremely close to my heart made for people I love!” In the poster, we can see the singer posing with a guitar. It also mentions Aly and Rakhi Sawant's names in the lyrics. As soon as Rahul shared the post, his ladylove Disha Parmar dropped a comment saying ‘Exciteddd’. Other celebrities , Roshmi Banik, Jasmin Bhasin also commented on the post.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor also dropped heart emoji. Rakhi Sawant wrote, “Kya baat hai meri jaan hitt hai a gana.” She also urged people to share the poster as much as possible.

The singer is currently in Cape Town where he is shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. The other contestants are Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Dahiya, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Shetty, Shweta Tiwari, Aastha Gill, Varun Sood, Sana Makbul, .

