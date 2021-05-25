  1. Home
  2. tv

Rahul Vaidya’s upcoming song ‘Aly’ is for his favourites from Bigg Boss 14; Says ‘Made for people I love’

Rahul Vaidya is going to make his friendship with Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin more special as he is all set to release a song for them.
3447 reads Mumbai
Rahul Vaidya shares poster of his next song Rahul Vaidya’s upcoming song ‘Aly’ is for his favourites from Bigg Boss 14; Says ‘Made for people I love’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The reality show Bigg Boss 14 was a memorable journey for all the contestants. Right from making enemies to becoming friends, the show provided all the masala to its viewers. The audience witnessed nasty fights between contestants especially Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya. But there was one relation that stood the test of time. And that is Aly Goni and Rahul’s friendship. Both the stars share a strong bond. The singer is going to release his next song for his dear friends. The song will be out on May 27, 2021. 

Sharing the poster of his next song titled Aly, the singer wrote, “A song extremely close to my heart made for people I love!” In the poster, we can see the singer posing with a guitar. It also mentions Aly and Rakhi Sawant's names in the lyrics. As soon as Rahul shared the post, his ladylove Disha Parmar dropped a comment saying ‘Exciteddd’. Other celebrities Rashami Desai, Roshmi Banik, Jasmin Bhasin also commented on the post.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor also dropped heart emoji. Rakhi Sawant wrote, “Kya baat hai meri jaan hitt hai a gana.” She also urged people to share the poster as much as possible.

Take a look at the poster here:
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RKV(@rahulvaidyarkv)

The singer is currently in Cape Town where he is shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. The other contestants are Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Shetty, Shweta Tiwari, Aastha Gill, Varun Sood, Sana Makbul, Arjun Bijlani.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s Rahul Vaidya and Anuskha Sen question fans about the social media algorithm

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Rahul Vaidya Instagram

You may like these
Double Date: Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya, Disha are all smile as they step out for dinner; PHOTOS
Aly Goni shares about his strong bond with Jasmin Bhasin; Says COVID 19 taught him the value of relationships
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin share they’re too ‘lazy’ to head out; Capture their goofy side in a mushy VIDEO
Aly Goni shares a mushy photo with Jasmin Bhasin; Rubina Dilaik says ‘Hope you both have recovered’
Rubina Dilaik tests COVID 19 positive: Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli, & more drop recovery messages
Jasmin Bhasin feels lucky to be around Aly Goni’s family in pandemic & talks about her chemistry with her beau