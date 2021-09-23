Rahul Vaidya says ‘Always planned to club our honeymoon and my birthday’

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Rahul Vaidya has turned a year older today. The singer has flown to Maldives with his wife Disha Parmar to make his day more special. Well, this trip is more special as it is a double celebration for the couple. They will be celebrating their honeymoon too. Both got married in July this year and were busy with their work which is why their honeymoon was getting postponed. However, recently in an interview, the singer revealed that he and his wife had always planned to celebrate his birthday and honeymoon together.

In an interview with Mid Day, Rahul said, “We both were occupied with our work. So I and Disha had planned to club my birthday and honeymoon. We chose Maldives because this is the nearest destination. On this vacation, I just want to relax and chill. I want to switch off my mobile and enjoy this time. I was working constantly. First Bigg Boss 14 and then Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, so this was much-needed break.” The finale of the adventure-based show will be on this weekend.

He also spoke about if he is following Bigg Boss or not. He said that he never watched any episodes of the show before he entered the show. “I can’t say I will follow it but hope so it will be special,” he added. Rahul was among the finalist in Bigg Boss 14.

On the work front, Disha is currently seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The actress plays the role of Priya and is seen opposite Nakuul Mehta. Both chemistry is winning the audience’s hearts.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Disha Parmar pens a warm birthday wish for ‘love of her life’ Rahul Vaidya: Am lucky that I got you