Rahul Vaidya shares the first poster of his song Madhanya with ladylove Disha Parmar; To release on April 18

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s much awaited music video Madhanya has got a release date. Read details.

It hasn’t been long when Rahul Vaidya had taken the social media by a storm when he had shared his photo with Disha Parmar dressed as groom and bride. The pic went viral in no time and there were speculations about the lovebirds tying the knot in a hush hush wedding. While congratulations were in order for the couple, it turned out that Rahul had shared his and Disha’s first look from their upcoming song Madhanya, which had got the audience intrigued.

And now, adding on to the excitement, the former Bigg Boss 14 contestant is once again creating buzz as he has finally shared the first look poster of Madhanya along with unveiling the release date of the song. In the poster, Rahul and Disha were seen striking a romantic pose and looked heads over heels in love with each other. To note, Madhanya, which has been sung by Rahul and Asees Kaur, is slated to release on April 18 this year. Rahul had captioned the image as, “Presenting to you the poster of our song “Madhanya” that you guys have been waiting for !! From our hearts to yours ... “the wedding love song” arrives on 18th April. can’t wait for you’ll to see and hear it.”

Take a look at Rahul Vaidya’s post:

To note, this song will mark Rahul and Disha’s first collaboration ever since they had confessed their love for each other on national television during the former’s stint on Bigg Boss 14. This isn’t all. The couple is also set to tie the knot soon.

Also Read: Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar share first look of their song; Leave fans wandering about their hush hush wedding

Share your comment ×