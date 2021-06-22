Rahul Vaidya shares 'one last picture' with the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 squad as he leaves for India

Rahul Vaidya is super excited as he is all set to return to India after spending more than a month in Cape Town. Read on to know more.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shooting has come to an end. The 13 contestants, who left for Cape Town on May 06, are now returning back to India. They are very excited as everyone is going to meet their family after more than a month. The contestants have expressed their happiness on their social media handles and shared their pictures. Rahul Vaidya, who is one of the most popular contestants, has shared photos on his Instagram stories.

Just as they head back to Mumbai, the singer shared photos for 'one last time'. On his Instagram stories, he was seen posing with Anushka Sen, , Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh. Atop the photo, he wrote: "One Last Time Before Leaving". The youngest contestant, Anushka Sen on the other hand, shared a photo from the flight as did Varun Sood who posted a snap with ‘Chalo Ghar’ written on it. Sana Makbul too shared a video with Shweta Tiwari and .

While they were in Cape Town, they shared a lot of pictures and videos with fans. They have shown glimpses of all the fun and enjoyment. Abhinav Shukla even had to celebrate his wedding anniversary in Cape Town.

Take a look at the pictures here:

In a recent interview with ETimes, the singer had mentioned that he will be soon announcing his marriage date. He will be getting married to Disha Parmar. He had also revealed his other plans and said that he wants to only concentrate on his music after the reality show.

Credits :Rahul Vaidya Instagram

