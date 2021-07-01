Rahul Vaidya shares PICS of Disha Parmar flaunting T shirt written ‘Marry me’; Actress reacts

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are going strong with their relationship. Their pictures go viral in no time on social media. The singer has recently returned from Cape Town.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are one of the most adorable couples in the television world. The singer had proposed to his lady love when he was inside the reality show Bigg Boss 14. Since then they have been trending on social media. Their pictures and videos always go viral in no time. Today, the singer has shared pictures on his Instagram handle which has left his fans in awe. They have been showering loads of love on his latest pictures.

In the pictures, Disha is seen clad in black ethnic wear with her hair tied in a pony style. She has also used a black bindi on her forehead. The actress is holding a t-shirt written: “Marry Me?!” And the caption reads, “A T shirt I can never ever forget .. had proposed to my girl using this. Gonna frame it!” along with a heart emoji. The picture looks old and there is a video also along with. In the video, she is seen playing with the t-shirt.

Celebrities Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant, Anushka Sen, and others have reacted and send love to the couple. The actress also reacted and wrote, “Am just soo lucky to have gotten you.”

On the work front, the singer will be next seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The shooting was going on in Cape Town and he had treated his fans with lovely pictures from there. His lady love had also came to drop him at airport.

