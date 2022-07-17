Rahul Vaidya shares post for Disha Parmar on 1st wedding anniversary; Says ‘want only you for agle 7 janam’

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are among the most popular real-life couples in the telly industry. The duo had been together for some years and tied the knot in July last year, 2021. The couple jetted off to London for the celebration of their first wedding anniversary. Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 actress is very active on social media through the trip and has been sharing amazing pictures for her fans. Rahul Vaidya recently shared an adorable post for his wife Disha, as they rang on their first wedding anniversary on July 16.

The adorable couple is having a gala time as they are exploring the beauty of the UK during their trip. The duo has travelled to various cities and they celebrated their wedding anniversary yesterday in London, UK. He shared a string of mushy pictures from their flight, where they are seen kissing each other and being their adorable selves. Rahul Vaidya captioned, “Happy 1st anniversary my love … 1 year has passed by and so fast… i am so blessed to have you as my life partner! Really want you and only you for agle 7 janam however cliche it sounds. Your inner beauty makes me shine everyday .. I love you wifey! To many more years of laughter happiness and cute moments together .. #DisHul.”

Rahul Vaidya had made a grand proposal for Disha Parmar, while he was inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. His ladylove accepted his proposal by coming inside the house on the valentines week. The duo had a spectacular wedding and a grand reception, which was attended by many of their industry friends.

Rahul and Disha’s professional lives

Prominent singer and reality show star, Rahul Vaidya was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Disha Parmar is presently playing the lead in the daily soap Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, produced by Ekta Kapoor.

