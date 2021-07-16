Rahul Vaidya singing ‘Ganesh Mantra’ right after his wedding to Disha Parmar is winning hearts; WATCH

A video of Rahul Vaidya singing ‘Ganesh Mantra’ with Disha Parmar standing beside him is going viral on social media.

It is Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s big day today. The couple has finally tied the knot and became man and wife. Social media is going crazy with inside pictures and videos from the Dishul wedding, and we have been updating you with every minute detail. Well, now we have got our hands on a video where the groom is singing. Yes! You heard it right. Rahul can be seen standing on a stage and singing a Ganesh Mantra.

Rahul and singing go hand in hand, so it is not a surprise if the first thing he did after getting married was singing a Ganesh Mantra. The video appears to be taken after the wedding rituals got over. It is believed that before any auspicious task, it is best to pray to God and seek his blessings. It looks like the newly married couple, too, did that. Disha stood beside her husband and smiled as Rahul was engrossed in singing the song. After he finished, we could hear cheering and clapping from everyone present there.

Check it out:

Disha Parmar looked at Rahul Vaidya with such awe, and it is evident that so much love was filled in her eyes for her newly wedded husband.

The two look gorgeous together and are nothing less than a perfect couple!

We wish them all the best to step into this new phase of life and hope to always see them smiling.

