Rahul Vaidya speaks about his marriage plans to Disha Parmar: Madhanya became rehearsal for the wedding; WATCH

Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya was spotted with girlfriend Disha Parmar by the shutterbugs and quickly revealed the details about his marriage plans.

Rahul Vaidya had recently released the poster of his upcoming song Madhanya which co-stars Disha Parmar as they both are playing a wedding couple in the narrative. Rahul got spotted with Disha recently and the members of the paparazzi asked him to reveal his marriage plans to the media. Without much hesitation, Rahul implied that wherever Disha and he go to book a place, there are restrictions. He hinted at the actuality of marriage after the lockdown situation settles down in Mumbai.

Rahul was wearing a black t-shirt with yellow pants when he answered the questions regarding the delay in his marriage. Upon being asked about his upcoming music video Madhanya, Rahul revealed that the song has come out really well and that he is extremely excited for the release. In a cheeky manner, he also mentioned that since Rahul’s and Disha’s characters are getting married in the song, the whole situation became like a dress rehearsal for him and his girlfriend. Disha mostly stood quietly next to Rahul wearing a yellow kurta and looking like a ray of sunshine.

Take a look at the video here:

Rahul and Disha are the new IT couple in town who have got fans waiting for their apparent marriage announcement which Rahul mentioned may have happened as of yet but certainly getting delayed due to circumstantial inability to execute the wedding. Maharashtra government has announced a 15 day Janta curfew in the entire state and all the public places of amusement have been shut down for the time being.

Credits :Pinkvilla

