Rahul Vaidya thanks everyone for warm birthday wishes: So happy & grateful

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Rahul Vaidya took to his Instagram handle and thanked all for making his birthday special. The singer shared several pictures from his honeymoon in the Maldives and penned a thank you note along with it. Rahul said he was grateful to receive love on his birthday. In the pictures, the singer can be seen donning a white t-shirt teamed up with denims, but what caught our attention was the message on his tee which read as, “Happy Birthday Rahul Vaidya”.

Many stars and Rahul’s close friends including Disha Parmar, Rakhi Sawant, , and others wished the singer on his special day. Her ladylove, Disha took to her gram and penned a heartfelt wish for him. The Bade Acche Lagte Hai actress called Rahul ‘love of her life’ as she shared a set of loved-up pictures with him. “Happy birthday to the Love of My Life! Am lucky that i got you!” Currently, Rahul and Disha are enjoying on their honeymoon in the Maldives. The couple has been actively sharing glimpses from their trip. A few hours ago, Disha dropped her mesmerizing pictures from her pool at the resort.