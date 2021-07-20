Rahul Vaidya's bride Disha Parmar glows in red on her 'Griha Pravesh' ceremony; Watch

Rahul Vaidya’s 'dulhaniya' Disha Parmar receives a warm welcome during her ‘Griha Pravesh’ ceremony. Check it out.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are head over heels in love with each other. The lovebirds tied the knot in a grand wedding on July 16. As all wedding ceremonies have come to an end, Rahul’s bride Disha received a warm welcome at her in-laws' house. The actress shared the happy moment with her fans. At her ‘griha pravesh’ ceremony, Disha donned a stunning red coloured suit. The newlywed shinned in the traditional attire as she flaunted her mangalsutra. The entrance looked dreamy as it was decorated with a carpet of rose petals. Disha’s in-laws showered flowers on their ‘bahu’s’ welcome.

Disha and Rahul's wedding functions started from July 15 with haldi, mehendi ceremony. Their wedding functions were trending on social media. Several photos and videos of the ceremony surfaced online. The couple also reversed the tradition and organised their sangeet ceremony post their wedding. The couple’s friends Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin and others performed at the sangeet. Celebrities like Rakhi Sawant, Vikas Gupta, Vindu Dara Singh, Sonali Phogat, and others graced the events. Mika Singh and Daler Mehendi were also in attendance at the duo’s sangeet ceremony.

Click HERE to see.

The couple made headlines when Rahul confessed his feelings for his ladylove on the national television during his stint on Bigg Boss 14. Later, Disha entered the house as a guest and admitted being in love with Rahul. The couple had announced their wedding early this month.

Also Read: Newlyweds Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar share a glimpse of their wedding ritual and it’s all about love

Share your comment ×