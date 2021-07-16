Rahul Vaidya's flying kiss to his bride Disha Parmar walking down the aisle is all things love

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have finally tied the knot. Here's a look at the glimpses from the Dishul wedding.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have finally tied the knot. The festivities that were going on for a couple of days have come to an end, with these two love birds getting hitched for life. The Dishul wedding has been trending all over social media, and the pictures and videos are making everyone go gaga over Rahul and Disha. We already showed you how the singer went on his knees to propose to his ladylove at the mandap. And we are sure that you want to see more of such videos from the wedding.

We have brought a tiny glimpse of small moments from the Dishul wedding for you. From Disha Parmar walking down the aisle under the flower bed to the crazy garland ceremony and the proposal, here is a look at everything from start to end. Also, do not miss the flying kiss Rahul Vaidya gives to his beautiful bride the moment he sees her walking down the aisle and the victorious gesture after he proposes to Disha. That is definitely the highlight.

Check it out:

One of Rahul Vaidya’s friends, Gaurav Parikh, posted a video of Disha Parmar walking down the aisle, and we cannot take our eyes off the beautiful bride. He captioned the video, “Phoolo ki chaddar #thedishulwedding @ rahulvaidyarkv @dishaparmar.”

Indeed Disha is one of the prettiest brides we have seen.

We wish Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya a very happy married life and hope they always keep smiling!

