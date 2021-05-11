Rahul Vohra’s wife blames poor healthcare system for his death; Claims she got false updates about his health

Rahul Vohra’s wife Jyoti Tiwari, who is fighting to get justice for the late actor, in her latest post, has urged everyone to fight against the poor healthcare system to save their loved ones.

Actor and social media content creator Rahul Vohra died due to Covid 19 complications on Sunday. His tragic death has left his family, fans and friends heartbroken. His wife Jyoti Tiwari had alleged that the actor passed away owing to medical negligence. She had earlier accused the hospital where her actor husband was being treated and shared a video wherein Rahul was seen gasping for oxygen and talking about the mismanagement of the medical staff. Now, in her latest post, Jyoti has claimed that she received false updates about her husband's health.

She also said that there are many people like her who have lost their loved ones due to the poor healthcare system. Taking to her Instagram handle, Jyoti penned a note in Hindi and captioned it as, “Justice for every Rahul #justiceforirahulvohra.” She wrote, “Rahul bahaut saare sapne adhoore chord kar chale Gaye. Unhe industry mai acha kaam karna tha khud ko sabit karna tha par vo sab kuch adhoora reh jayega ab. Is Hatya ke zimmedar vo log hain jinhone mere Rahul ko tadapta hua dekha apni ankhon ke samne. Hume unki jhooti update dete rahe. Mai akeli nahi hun jo is situation se Guzar rahi hun aisi hazaaron Jyoti hain Jinke Rahul ko poor healthcare system ne Cheen Liya. (Rahul left behind several unfulfilled dreams. He wanted to do good work and prove his worth in the industry but all have been left unfulfilled now. The people who watched him suffer are responsible for his death. They continued giving us false updates. I'm not the only one who is going through this situation, there are thousands of Jyoti out there who have lost their Rahul due to poor healthcare system. Don't know how such people can sleep peacefully leaving someone to die. #justiceforirahulvohra I want you all to fight against this Not for my Rahul, but for your Rahul, your Jyoti.”)

In terms of work, Rahul was popular for making videos on current social issues on YouTube. He also starred in the Netflix film ‘Unfreedom’ where he portrayed the role of a right-wing leader.

