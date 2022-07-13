Rains can't stop Ranbir Kapoor from promoting Shamshera; Spotted in casuals on Dance Deewane Juniors sets

Ranbir Kapoor is excited about his upcoming trilogy, Brahmastra, along with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy. The first part of the film is slated to release soon. The trailer and songs of the film are being loved by the audience, and now Ranbir has reached the set of the reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors. Despite heavy showers in Mumbai, Ranbir Kapoor continued to work without giving himself a day off. He was spotted in mud red lower pant, a checkered shirt, and white shoes on the set.

Ranbir Kapoor looked smart in casuals as he was seen getting escorted from his car to the set in heavy rains. The Dance Deewane Juniors finale is divided into two days - Saturday (July 16) and Sunday (July 17). Ranbir will be seen on this kids' reality show on Saturday. Interestingly, his mother, Neetu Kapoor - a veteran in the film industry, is one of the judges of this show. She had promised the audience that her son, Ranbir will attend the finale.

Check out the photos of Ranbir Kapoor here:

On the other hand, host Karan Kundrra was also seen in a powder pink shirt and chinos. He was amazed to know that the paparazzi were on the set till 6 am and returned for him at10 again. He asked if they even slept at all and lauded their hard work. The shutterbugs asked him "Madam, kidhar hai?" referring to his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. Karan shares a very friendly bond with the paparazzi and their banter is always fun to watch.

Watch their interaction here

On July 17, Aamir Khan will be appearing on the set of Dance Deewane Juniors Grand Finale to promote his film, Laal Singh Chaddha. This film is a remake of the Hollywood film, Forrest Gump, and apart from Aamir, Kareena Kapoor too, features in the Hindi version.

Talking about Dance Deewane Juniors, the show is judged by Neetu Kapoor, Marzi Pestonji, and Nora Fatehi. The show has been loved by the audience for its entertaining performances and the cute camaraderie of the judges with the host. For the unversed, Tejasswi Prakash has a special dance performance too.

