Raksha Bandhan: Raj Anadkat's sister demands money, actor gives it in Jethalal style; WATCH

Raj Anadkat became a household name with his fabulous acting as Tapu from the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He plays the role of Jethalal’s son in the show and he enjoys a massive fan following for his acting. The actor was recently also seen in a music video with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Kanika Mann. The actor shared a great bond with his sister, and on Rakhsha Bandhan, the duo was seen making fun reels on Taarak Mehta dialogues.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been ruling the hearts of its fans for the past 14 years now. There are numerous scenes and dialogues which became quite popular and people love to recreate them on social media. Raj Anadkat recently shared a post on social media, where he and his sister are seen enacting the role of Jethalal and Daya, played by Dilip Joshie and Disha Vakani respectively. Raj’s sister is seen dancing as tied rakhi on his hand and asking for a gift. Along with the post, he captioned, “Sidhi Toh Khadi Reh @sonu_anadkat”

He also shared another fun reel with his sister, as they recreate dialogue from Akshay Kumar’s movie Hera Pheri. He captioned, “Chilla Chilla Ke Logo Ko Scheme Bata De @raj_anadkat.”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Raj Anadkat has been missing from the sitcom for the past few months. The actor played the role of Tapu for several years on this show but there are rumours of him leaving the show. Pinkvilla exclusively interacted with Pinkvilla and asked him to clear the air around this. When asked if he's a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah or has quit, the actor said that he loves to build suspense around everything.

