Raj Kaushal passes away: Sudhanshu Pandey, Rohit Roy, Karanvir Bohra & others pay tribute to filmmaker

Bollywood filmmaker Raj Kaushal passed away today after suffering from a heart attack. Celebrities have extended their condolences to the family.

In an unfortunate incident, actress Mandira Bedi’s husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal passed away today morning after suffering from a heart attack. His sudden demise has left his family, friends shocked. Many television and Bollywood celebrities who have worked with him were also shocked to learn about this demise. They took to their social handles and extended condolences to the bereaving family members. Sudhanshu Pandey, , Karanvir Bohra, and others have shared old pictures and also penned a long note for the deceased filmmaker.

Anupamaa fame actor Sudhanshu Pandey shared a picture on his official Instagram handle and wrote, “How I would have ever known this would be our last selfie together mere bhaiii!!! I would have hugged u longer before I left! Aise kaise chala gaya tu?? Abhi to zindagi shuru ho rahe thii.. REST IN PEACE MY EVER SMILING BROTHER @rajkaushal I WONT COME TO TERMS WITH THIS ANYTIME SOON MAY MAHAKAAL BLESS UR SOUL.” Actress Kishwer Merchant also shared a picture and wrote, “RIP”.

Rohit Roy took to his Twitter and wrote, “One of my oldest, closest friends passes by and I can’t even be there at the funeral…can’t even see him okie last time…can’t pay my respects in person…and people think an actors job is all cushy and fun! It’s the most unenviable job in the world at times… @rajkaushal1.”

Credits :Sudhanshu Pandey Instagram

Share your comment ×