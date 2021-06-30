Raj Kaushal passes away: Sudhanshu Pandey, Rohit Roy, Karanvir Bohra & others pay tribute to filmmaker
In an unfortunate incident, actress Mandira Bedi’s husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal passed away today morning after suffering from a heart attack. His sudden demise has left his family, friends shocked. Many television and Bollywood celebrities who have worked with him were also shocked to learn about this demise. They took to their social handles and extended condolences to the bereaving family members. Sudhanshu Pandey, Ronit Roy, Karanvir Bohra, and others have shared old pictures and also penned a long note for the deceased filmmaker.
Anupamaa fame actor Sudhanshu Pandey shared a picture on his official Instagram handle and wrote, “How I would have ever known this would be our last selfie together mere bhaiii!!! I would have hugged u longer before I left! Aise kaise chala gaya tu?? Abhi to zindagi shuru ho rahe thii.. REST IN PEACE MY EVER SMILING BROTHER @rajkaushal I WONT COME TO TERMS WITH THIS ANYTIME SOON MAY MAHAKAAL BLESS UR SOUL.” Actress Kishwer Merchant also shared a picture and wrote, “RIP”.
Rohit Roy took to his Twitter and wrote, “One of my oldest, closest friends passes by and I can’t even be there at the funeral…can’t even see him okie last time…can’t pay my respects in person…and people think an actors job is all cushy and fun! It’s the most unenviable job in the world at times… @rajkaushal1.”
Actor Karanvir Bohra too shared a picture on his Instagram and mentioned, “I’m so so sorry to hear about this news … strength to @mandirabedi and the family Rest in peace brother @rajkaushal.”
