Raj Singh Arora offers a glimpse of the newlywed and energetic Ankita Lokhande; VIDEO

Ankita Lokhande got married to the love of her life, Vicky Jain yesterday. The wedding was the talk of the town and the social media was buzzing with the pictures of the spectacular bride and groom. The couple had a royal wedding at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai, which was followed by a reception. Newlywed Ankita Lokhande is seen in the video shared by her friend Raj Singh Arora.

The actress had worn a beautiful golden lehenga with a long veil for her wedding and her groom looked dapper in white sherwani with golden work over it. The couple looked elated as they got married in a traditional way. At the reception, Ankita had worn a beautiful red saree. Her hair was in tight bun and she had paired the look with multi-layer statement necklace as well as chooda. She was a sight to behold in the beautiful attire and was seen enjoying with her friends at the reception. In the video shared by Raj Singh Arora, she is seen dancing her heart out. He also said that he loves her energy.

See video here:

Ankita Lokhande and beau Vicky Jain had been dating for more than three years. Their wedding festivities started on 12th December as the couple had a grand party for their engagement, which was followed by functions of mehendi, haldi and sangeet. Kangana Ranaut made a special visit at her sangeet party and clicked pictures with the bride and groom.



