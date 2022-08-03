Raja Chaudhary opens up on separation with second wife, dealing with alcoholism, daughter Palak & more

Raja Chaudhary, who is the ex-husband of Shweta Tiwari and father of Palak Tiwari, is a popular name in the telly industry. The actor and former Bigg Boss contestant has been in news often due to his marital issues and divorce. He recently broke down as he talks about the hardships of his personal life in an interview with Times of India. He shared about being an alcoholic and how it has affected his relationships in past and present as well.

Raja shared that he has a drinking problem and that's my only issue. He said that he has seen several doctors, including psychiatrists. He shared, “I am in a loop, they say. I am a heartbroken person. I am fighting out my drinking problem.”

The actor shared that his life changed in 2007 when Shweta Tiwari separated from him. Then, he got into 'Bigg Boss' and several things started happening. He added that he is portrayed as bad but he is not.

Talking about being in contact with Shweta Tiwari, he shared, “No, she has blocked my number. My problem with her is: Why don't we talk it out? If a co-pilot and pilot jump, why should only one get the parachute? I didn't get the parachute.”

He added that he is in contact with Palak Tiwari, but he never calls her. He shared that he only texts or email her and wait for her reply. He added that he believes that one day his daughter will say 'Come and live with me'.

Raja also opened up about his divorce with Shveta Sood and shared that she wants Alimony from him.

Talking about living alone and in his own presence, he shared, “I was in 'Bigg Boss' for 98 days. It taught me to become independent. I do every chore alone. And then, there's Instagram! Who has time?” He also added that he is done with acting and don’t want to act anymore. He shared that he is just emotionally hurt by every person he has known.

Raja and Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari and Raja were married for 7 years and for six years, she had to fight for divorce. The couple have a daughter Palak Tiwari.

