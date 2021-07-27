Raja Chaudhary relocates to Mumbai to be near daughter Palak Tiwari: ‘Hungry for my daughter’s love’

Raja Chaudhary recently relocated to Mumbai so that he can be near his daughter Palak Tiwari. Earlier this year, in March, the actor met his daughter after a long gap of thirteen years. Raja had shared pictures with Palak on his Instagram handle as well. Soon after, he was back in Mumbai to celebrate his birthday with her. "My birthday was really special as I was celebrating it with Palak. She had got a cake for me and we chatted for hours. Time kaise nikal gaya pata hi nahi chala. She went back home in the wee hours of the morning," said the actor.

On his birthday, Raja also prepared lavish dishes for Palak. He said that he is a good cook, and wants to prove the same to Palak. Speaking to ETimes, Raja said, “The meeting made me realize how hungry I am for my daughter's love. I really want her in my life. And so it was that night that I decided that I will now stay in Mumbai and revive my acting career. I already have a house in Mumbai. I now need to earn money for my living."

The actor has now made up his mind to stay in Mumbai. He said that he wants to revive his acting career. So, he has already started working on his physique and auditioning for different roles in films, television, and web series. Raja further added that he is ready to do any role, as the goal is to not earn money and fame but to stay near his daughter, and spend more memorable times with her.

Palak, who will soon make her Bollywood debut, is Raja’s daughter from his first marriage with actor Shweta Tiwari. The latter is now seen performing stunts in the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Raja and Shweta married in 1998 and separated in 2007.

