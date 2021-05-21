Raja Chaudhary wants his ex wife Shweta Tiwari reconcile with her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli

Shweta Tiwari and her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli is grabbing headlines. The couple is accusing each other on social platforms.

Television actress Shweta Tiwari and her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli have been at loggerheads over their son Reyansh. Time and again, her second husband has accused the actress of not allowing him to meet his son and also shared many videos to support his claim. To which, the actress had also shared a video recently and accused him of not spending money on their son. They have been grabbing headlines. And recently, the actress’s ex-husband Raja Chaudhary said that he wants both to reconcile for their child.

In an interview with Saas, Bahu Aur Betiyaan, he said, “I am no one to speak in their matter. The matter is between them. I just want reconciliation between the two. I had talked to Shweta to allow Abhinav to meet his son. It will be good for their son, Reyansh.” The actress is in Cape Town currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Recently, she had shared a video on her Instagram showing how her estranged husband had pushed and snatched her son from her.

The video gained a lot of attention and Abhinav was badly trolled for his behaviour. The actress had also said that her children are suffering because of her wrong choices of men in life.

Raja had also complimented the actress for being a good mother and said it is her bad luck that her second marriage also failed. The couple got married in 2007 and divorced in 2019. Her daughter Palak is from her first marriage.

