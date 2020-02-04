Rajan Shahi feels 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' is one of the finest shows of his life

Producer Rajan Shahi, who came up with the ongoing daily soap "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" in 2009, feels it is one of the finest shows of his life, and wants to bring a positive change in society through it.

" 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' has been one of the finest shows of my life. It gives next level of excitement to me and my team, whenever we think of the next high point for the show, as we always strive to send out a positive message for the betterment of society. Whether it is about tackling sexual predators in the family or portraying feminism, we have always tried to deal with real and societal issues, hoping to inspire change in society. I hope the audience connects with the current track of the show and showers love as always," Shahi said.

The current track of the Star Plus show is exploring the dark side of molestation. "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" features actors like Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi and Disha Dhami.

Credits :IANS

