Rajeev Khandelwal feels he has always been connected to the Indian Army
Now, he essays the role of Capt. Bikash Roy in Zee Theatre's "Court Martial".
"I felt very strongly about the character I played in 'Court Martial'. I have always been connected with the Indian Army, whether personally or in the characters I've portrayed," Rajeev said.
"Hence why, the significance of the uniform I wore in the play was heightened. I wanted to keep it to remind me of all that the character stands for in the play and my personal growth as an actor," he added.
The play "Court Martial" follows the unusual trial of a junior-ranked armyman convicted of murdering his senior officer. Rajeev plays the role of Bikash Roy, an extremely sharp defence lawyer who goes deep into the shocking truth behind the assault.
And this one is truly truly special. A personal victory. As a child, a miserable performance in a play led me to decide that I will become an actor and redeem myself on the stage someday. Actor I became, but the stage part eluded me. Court Martial was my way of getting that lost pride back and tick one more of the many in my ‘to do’ list :) #redemption
Written by Swadesh Deepak, the play also stars Govind Pandey, Bhagwan Tiwari, Saksham Dayma and Swapnil Kotiwar. The play premiered on Dish TV and D2H Rangmanch Active and Airtel Spotlight on April 26.
Anonymous 46 minutes ago
Let him join the army and spend five years in places like Mizoram, Siachen, deserts of Rajasthan. Anyone can wear uniform, tie a bandage, apply tomato sauce, take a flag and go up a mountain and give a speech or sing a patriotic song. Spend five years without lights, camera and heroines but lots of action and if you return alive, come and tell us.