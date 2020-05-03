X
  1. Home
  2. tv

Rajeev Khandelwal feels he has always been connected to the Indian Army

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal says he has always been connected with the Indian Army, personally as well as through the characters he has portrayed.
10208 reads Mumbai Updated: May 3, 2020 06:57 pm
Rajeev Khandelwal feels he has always been connected to the Indian ArmyRajeev Khandelwal feels he has always been connected to the Indian Army
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Now, he essays the role of Capt. Bikash Roy in Zee Theatre's "Court Martial".

"I felt very strongly about the character I played in 'Court Martial'. I have always been connected with the Indian Army, whether personally or in the characters I've portrayed," Rajeev said.

"Hence why, the significance of the uniform I wore in the play was heightened. I wanted to keep it to remind me of all that the character stands for in the play and my personal growth as an actor," he added.

The play "Court Martial" follows the unusual trial of a junior-ranked armyman convicted of murdering his senior officer. Rajeev plays the role of Bikash Roy, an extremely sharp defence lawyer who goes deep into the shocking truth behind the assault.

Written by Swadesh Deepak, the play also stars Govind Pandey, Bhagwan Tiwari, Saksham Dayma and Swapnil Kotiwar. The play premiered on Dish TV and D2H Rangmanch Active and Airtel Spotlight on April 26.

Also Read Ateet Twitter Review: Rajeev Khandelwal and Priyamani Raj starrer thriller is highly praised

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
Anonymous 46 minutes ago

Let him join the army and spend five years in places like Mizoram, Siachen, deserts of Rajasthan. Anyone can wear uniform, tie a bandage, apply tomato sauce, take a flag and go up a mountain and give a speech or sing a patriotic song. Spend five years without lights, camera and heroines but lots of action and if you return alive, come and tell us.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement