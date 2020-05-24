Rajeev Khandelwal REVEALS if he will be a part of the new season of Left Right Left

Rajeev Khandelwal recently opened up about his plans to star in the Sab TV's most popular show Left Right Left. Here's what he had to say about it.

Rajeev Khandelwal is one of the most handsome and talented actors we have ever had. He's been a part of the entertainment industry for almost 2 decades now, however, he is still remembered for one role. That is none other than, Captain Rajveer Singh Shekhawat from Left Right Left. The show swooped into the Indian television audiences' rescue with something truly hatke back in 2006. Let Right Let was an army series that gave us a break from the saas-bahu dramas and gave us the much-needed refreshing change.

The show had an amazingly talented ensemble cast including Harshad Chopda, Priyanka Bassi, , Vikas Manaktala, Ghazal Rai, Kunal Karan Kapoor, Aparna Tilak, Shweta Salve and Gaurav Chopra. Each character gave its own flavor to the cadet drama that added to the essence of the story. While we are yearning to see a third season of the show, Rajveen has finally dropped some hint about Left Right Left season 3. Yes, recently a fan asked if a reboot or a new version of the cult show is in process, and if he's going to be a part of it, the TV hottie had an interesting answer to it.

The fan asked if he will be seen in the new season of Left Right Left, the actor politely replied to it and gave a straightforward answer. He said that he is not aware of such a development is in place, but if she is yearning to watch him don the uniform, then she can enjoy his show 'Court Martial.'

Well, the show is going to complete almost 15 years now, and we can't wait to see the cast have a reunion and take us down the memory lane. Do you also want Left Right Left 3 with the same cast? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :India Forums

