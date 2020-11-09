  1. Home
Rajeev Nigam's son passes away on his birthday; Comedian pens an emotional note as he mourns son's demise

Comedian Rajeev Nigam Son Devraj Passed Away: Ace comedian Rajeev Nigam's son breathed his last on his birthday. He took to his social media handle to share this saddening and shocking piece of news with a heartwarming note for his late son.
In the shocking and saddening piece of news, popular comedian Rajeev Nigam's son, Devraj passed away. The young boy lost his life on the day of his father's birthday, November 8, 2020. Reportedly, Rajeev's son breathed his last in Andheri's Lokhandwala area. The comedian took to his social media handle to reveal about his tragic incident. He penned an emotional note on his son's unfortunate demise. 

Taking to Facebook, Rajeev shared a picture with son, Devraj. He expressed his sadness in a moving note to remember his late son. 'What a surprise birthday gift, mera beta devraj aaj mujhe chod ke chala gaya, bina birthday cake kaate, pagle aisa gift koi deta hai (My son Devraj left for his heavenly abode, without cutting my birthday cake. Who gives such a gift?),' wrote Rajeev. Reportedly, Rajeev's son Devraj went into coma two years ago, in 2018. His health worsened when Devraj returned home after playing, and since then Rajeev's life took a drastic turn. 

Take a look at Rajeev's post here: 

When Devraj's condition worsened, Rajeev was shooting for Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai, and the problems in his personal life created difficulties in his work schedule. Rajeev even decided to keep his career on the backfoot and focus on his family. So, he had returned to his hometown to take due care of his son. While Rajeev did all that he could for Devraj, the young boy lost his battle to life yesterday, leaving Rajeev and family in pain. 

Three months ago, Rajeev Nigam's father passed away in Kanpur. Rajeev became a household name after his stint in Comedy Circus.  We extend our condolences to the bereaved family.  

