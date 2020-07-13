Rajeev Sen BREAKS SILENCE on rumours of his separation with wife Charu Asopa: Someone is brainwashing her

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and his wife Charu Asopa's marriage has been making headlines for quite some time. Now. after so many speculations, Rajeev has broken his silence on the matter. Here's what he has to say.

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa are making headlines for quite some time, but all for the wrong reasons. The duo who tied the knot in June last year has reportedly been facing trouble in their paradise. From deleting pictures on social media to living in two different cities to posting cryptic notes, Rajeev and Charu have been grabbing eyeballs for things not being right between them. According to reports, Rajeev flew to Delhi on May 29 (2020) after a fight with Charu, and this sparked rumours of their separation.

While the Mere Angne Mein actress had admitted that her husband Rajeev has moved out of their marital home, now Rajeev has finally broken his silence on rumours of their separation. In a conversation with the Times of India, Rajeev laughed at all the speculations and claims doing rounds and asked 'Why would I move out from my own house? He further added that he has three houses, one in Mumbai, another in Delhi, and the third one in Dubai (UAE).

Further talking about the tensions between him and Charu, Rajeev claimed that someone is persuading and brainwashing her. He stated that Charu is a simple and innocent girl, but someone is influencing her. He also added that it may be someone from Charu's friend circle.

Rajeev further hoped that Charu does not lose her path. He also assured that when he finds out who the culprit is, who is trying to create a rift between them, he will reveal his or her name along with the person's pictures and many facts. 'If they are going to hit me, I’m going to hit them back harder,' Rajeev concluded.

Earlier, when Pinkvilla had contacted Rajeev he had reiterated that he doesn't want to comment at this moment but he is a "happy zone." While Charu remained unavailable for any comment.

